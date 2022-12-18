NEPM to broadcast Spanish language health show ‘Salud’ starting Jan. 8

Dec. 16, 2022, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — During the month of January, NEPM will broadcast “Salud,” a new Spanish language series on the topic of health, at 10 p.m. on NEPM 88.5. The special series will start Sunday Jan. 8 and continue through Jan. 29. The program complements NEPM’s Sunday night lineup of Latino programming that includes Latino USA, NEPM’s Tertulia, and the Latin classical music program, Fiesta.

“Salud” highlights underreported health issues affecting US Hispanics, with a special focus on Massachusetts. Each episode features people telling stories of how their lives are impacted by a specific condition, as well as healthcare leaders and experts answering questions on prevention, treatment and the big-picture view of how these conditions affect the wider population. The goal is to connect the Latino community with the latest insights and research in medicine and biotechnology.

“Salud” is produced by a team of journalists from the Boston-based Spanish language newspaper El Planeta and its national counterpart, El Tiempo Latino. It is hosted by Tibisay Zea, a public media journalist at the daily global news program The World. The Harvard Medical School Office for Diversity Inclusion and Community Partnership provides expertise and guidance on medical matters, and GBH News provides the production facilities.

“We are happy to add Salud to our schedule during the month of January,” said NEPM Senior Director of Radio John Voci. “It is one of the first healthcare programs to serve Latino listeners directly, and I think it will be an important resource for the Latino community here in western Massachusetts.”

Episodes of “Salud” are available for streaming now at nepm.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

