NEPM announces Season 62 of academic quiz show 'As Schools Match Wits'

December 22, 2022, Springfield, Mass. — “As Schools Match Wits” (ASMW), a joint production of New England Public Media and Westfield State University, will return for its 62nd season on NEPM TV on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

Things will look a little different on set this year, and that’s exciting for NEPM Content Director and ASMW Executive Producer Tony Dunne. “Keeping ASMW going through COVID was a challenge, but thanks to the ingenuity of our friends at Westfield State, and the flexibility of the competing teams, the show didn’t miss a beat, even with stringent Covid policies in place," Dunne said. "Now, for our 62nd season, things are very much back to normal on set, with both teams and the show’s host, Beth Ward, in the same studio.”

“Our Westfield State University crew is all new this year and they have been doing a fabulous job working with the high schools that are participating,” said Westfield State ASMW Executive Producer Mark St. Jean. “This is a great learning experience for them to work on a locally broadcast show — especially this show with its rich history!”

Over 28 regional schools will participate in season 62 of ASMW, including for the first time, Greenfield High School from Greenfield, Massachusetts.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPETITION

Hosted by Beth Ward, ASMW pits teams of western New England high schoolers against each other in a fun, but competitive, game of academic performance. The competition is open to both public and private high schools throughout western New England.

Schools go head-to-head in qualifying matches to see which team can earn the greatest number of points. The four highest-scoring teams of the season will compete in playoff matches to determine the season’s champion, which is awarded the coveted Collamore Cup in May.

“What makes being part of this iconic program so special are the students that constantly amaze us with their knowledge, drive and competitive spirit,” said ASMW host Beth Ward.

For Season 62, the preliminary round of matches will premiere Saturdays at 7 p.m. on NEPM TV as follows:

Jan. 7: Frontier Regional vs. East Longmeadow

Jan. 14: Belchertown High vs. MacDuffie School

Jan. 21: Academy at Charlemont vs. Holyoke High

Jan. 28: Deerfield Academy vs. Longmeadow High

Feb. 4: Ware High vs. East Granby High

Feb. 11: Hall High vs. West Springfield

Feb 18: Pittsfield High vs. Hampshire Regional

Feb. 25: Westfield High vs. Smith Academy

March 4: Minnechaug High vs. Chicopee Comprehensive

March 11: Easthampton High vs. Gateway Regional

March 18: Mount Greylock vs. Pope Francis

March 25: Wahconah Regional vs. Rockville High

April 1: Pioneer Valley Regional vs. Amherst Regional

April 8: Lenox Memorial vs. Lee High

Additional matches to be announced.PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

All matches are made available for online viewing at video.nepm.org shortly after their TV broadcast.

ABOUT WESTFIELD STATE UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1839 by Horace Mann, Westfield State was the first co-educational college in America to offer an education without barrier to race, creed, or economic status. Westfield State University is dedicated to equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences they need to succeed. This season marks the 17th year that “As Schools Match Wits” has been produced on the Westfield State University campus.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New England Public Media is a community-supported, independent non-profit organization based in Springfield, Massachusetts. Through a deep commitment to independent local journalism, trusted educational content, inspired cultural offerings, and civic engagement, NEPM endeavors to share new voices and inspire new conversations. It provides audiences with a broad array of local and national programs across all media —TV, radio, online, and mobile, including PBS and NPR programs as well as locally produced series, podcasts and specials. Its four digital TV channels, and two radio networks present news, jazz and classical music, documentaries, talk, drama, plus cultural and educational programming.

