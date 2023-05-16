'As Schools Match Wits' and 'Connecting Point' nominated for Boston/New England Regional Emmy Awards

May 15, 2023, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — NEPM's local television programming has garnered two Boston/New England Regional Emmy Award nominations this year: one for "As Schools Match Wits" in the Education/Schools category, and one for a feature story for "Connecting Point" in the Arts and Entertainment News category. The 46th annual New England Emmy Awards will be held Saturday, June 10 in Boston.

An academic high school quiz competition, "As Schools Match Wits" is produced by New England Public Media and Westfield State University. "ASMW" is also a real-world learning environment behind the scenes for the students in WSU's Department of Communication, many of whom serve on the production crew. The Season 61 episode that was nominated for a regional Emmy in the Education/Schools category featured a match between two local high schools — Gateway High and Agawam High. It was an exciting match, with the outcome determined by just one answer in the final seconds of the game. It also presented a unique production challenge, as a student on the team from Gateway High was visually impaired. Using a custom-made system developed by the crew involving Braille punch cards, the student was able to fully participate alongside his fellow students. ASMW was praised by the advocacy group Blind New World for its efforts and its dedication to inclusivity. The episode, which premiered on May 7, 2022, is available for streaming at video.nepm.org.

NEPM’s Content Director Tony Dunne serves as the NEPM "ASMW" producer; the Westfield State "ASMW" producer is Mark St. Jean. The program is hosted by Beth Ward.

In addition to being thrilled to have received the prestigious nomination, NEPM is excited about the current "As Schools Match Wits" season as it enters into the quarterfinal stage. Thirty-six teams paired up for 18 matches during the qualifying stage of the competition. The top eight teams face off during the quarterfinals and will be broadcast on NEPM TV Saturdays at 7 p.m. as follows:



May 13: Lenox Memorial vs. Hall High



May 20: Westfield High vs. Hampshire Regional



May 27: Chicopee High vs. Amherst Regional



June 3: Academy at Charlemont vs. Pioneer Valley Christian Academy



The four winning teams then proceed to the semifinals, which will be broadcast on June 10 and June 17. The championship match will be broadcast on June 17.

Legendary Hollywood special effects wizard, filmmaker, and inventor Douglas Trumbull was the subject of the Boston/New England Regional Emmy Award nominated segment.

Dunne was also nominated in the Arts/Entertainment News category for “The Imagination and Innovation of Douglas Trumbull,” a segment that he produced, directed and edited for NEPM’s "Connecting Point."

It followed the career of legendary Hollywood special effects wizard, filmmaker, and inventor Douglas Trumbull, who passed away on Feb. 7, 2022. The Oscar-winning Berkshires resident was responsible for the dazzling visuals in some of the most iconic films in cinema history. Later in his career, he turned to creating experiential rides like the "Back to the Future" simulator at Universal Studios, developing them at his home in western Massachusetts. Trumbull was still working on cutting-edge immersive cinema technology right up until his passing.

The segment took a look back at Trumbull’s life through his own words and in reflections from some of those who knew him best. It premiered on NEPM TV on March 24, 2022 can be streamed here. "Connecting Point," which was part of NEPM’s locally-produced television programing for 13 seasons, broadcast its final episode on March 23, 2023.

