NEPM welcomes new staff in key positions

Sept. 29, 2023, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A number of talented professionals have recently joined New England Public Media in the positions of senior business manager, senior major gifts officer, interim director of corporate sponsorship, accounts payable clerk, and multimedia account executive.

“What a joy it is to see our team grow,” said Matt Abramovitz, president of New England Public Media. “We're lucky to welcome a group of such talented and energetic coworkers from across the region, ready to roll up their sleeves and serve all the people of western Mass. It's been inspiring to get to know each of them and see their commitment to our mission.”

Senior Business Manager Vanessa Lima, left, and Accounts Payable Clerk Cathy Zimmerman

Vanessa Lima is NEPM’s new senior business manager. She comes to NEPM from the City of Springfield's Administration and Finance Division where she was a deputy project director. Prior to that, she worked with the Springfield Police Department, Baystate Health and Boston Public Schools. Lima holds a bachelor's degree from UMass Amherst, where she played on the women's soccer team. She is a Springfield resident who grew up in Amherst as an NPR and PBS super fan.

Cathy Zimmerman joins NEPM as accounts payable clerk. She’s been an accountant for more than 20 years, serving nonprofit and for-profit organizations, including the United Way of the Franklin and Hampshire Region, Argotec in Greenfield, and the Sisters of Providence Health in Holyoke. She holds a bachelor's degree from Elms College. She enjoys downtime with her husband, three daughters, and two grandsons.

Senior Major Gifts Officer Maria Burke

Maria Burke is stepping into the role of senior major gifts officer. An experienced fundraising strategist with a love for arts and culture, she served as the director of development at Springfield Symphony Orchestra for several years. She is also the founder of the WillPower Foundation, a regional nonprofit serving individuals living with disabilities in western Massachusetts. A member of a local book club, she is grateful for any excuse to curl up with the latest selection.

Interim Director of Corporate Sponsorship Nancy Dieterich, top, Multimedia Account Executive Jonthany Rivera, bottom left, and Multimedia Account Executive Jill McNally

Nancy Dieterich is NEPM’s interim director of corporate sponsorship. She has over 40 years of experience working in public and commercial media including serving as managing director of local corporate sponsorship at GBH and general manager of Boston’s WCRB. She attended the College of Liberal Arts at Pennsylvania State University at McKeesport. Her interests include reading, cooking, writing, photography, yoga, biking, and travel.

Jonthany Rivera is a Springfield native who now lives in Chicopee. A recent graduate from Westfield State University with a degree in communications focusing on journalism, Jonthany joins NEPM as a multimedia account executive. He is excited to learn how to support the media he already believes in. When he’s not prospecting and calling on clients, he enjoys beaches, electrofunk, and spending time with his cat.

Jill McNally joins NEPM as a multimedia account executive after spending 30 years in the broadcast industry in various roles. Most recently, she has worked for Saga Communications for WRSI/WHMP, Rock 102, and other radio stations in marketing and sales. Before that, she worked at Connecticut stations WTIC and WTRC as an account executive. Jill lives in Wethersfield, Connecticut. She enjoys a good book, a good walk, and a good word game.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

NEPM (New England Public Media) is a community-supported, independent nonprofit organization based in Springfield, Massachusetts. Through a deep commitment to independent local journalism, trusted educational content, inspired cultural offerings, and civic engagement, NEPM endeavors to share new voices and inspire new conversations. It provides audiences with a broad array of local and national programs across all media —TV, radio, online, and mobile, including PBS and NPR programs as well as locally produced series, podcasts and specials. Its four digital TV channels and two radio networks present news, jazz and classical music, documentaries, talk, drama, plus cultural and educational programming.

For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and X.

