UMass hires Frank Martin to lead men's basketball team

Frank Martin, the new head coach of the University of Massachusetts Amherst men's basketball team, said they will play harder and with more discipline than any team out there.

"I can't guarantee you that the ball is going to go in the net, but I can guarantee you that our guys are not going to get out of the way defensively," he said, during a press conference held on campus Tuesday.

Martin, who taught high school for 16 years, said players' academic achievements will be a high priority, as well as community service.

"We will start in our backyard of this community of Amherst, Massachusetts, but we will not forget the commonwealth," he said. "We will go all over this state, to go help different communities all over the state. Whether it's all the way east to Boston, or it's all the way west to Springfield."

As for recruiting new players for the Minutemen, Martin said he will "find individuals who fit who we are, and aspire to be better every day.”

Martin comes to UMass from the University of South Carolina, which fired him a couple weeks ago. He will replace Matt McCall, who coached UMass for five years before his firing earlier this month.

UMass has not released Martin's contract, but MassLive reported the new coach will receive a base salary of $1 million a year.

