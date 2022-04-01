© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Springfield City Councilor seeks more time to consider economic development projects

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published April 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT
Springfield City Councilor Kateri Walsh
Alden Bourne
/
NEPM
Springfield City Councilor Kateri Walsh

Springfield City Councilor Kateri Walsh will present a resolution on Monday calling on the city to give more notice when it is seeking approval on economic development projects.

The move comes after councilors complained they were rushed on the Court Square Hotel renovation.

"The council needs time to looks at these projects," Walsh said. "If we do not get notice, it will automatically trigger a referral to committee and a public hearing.

She wants the city council to have 30 days to consider approval of future projects.

Mayor Domenic Sarno's administration recently notified the city council it needed an additional $6.5 million dollars to redevelop the old Court Square Hotel.

Developers said the project would stop if the money wasn't immediately approved. The city knew about the cost overrun in January.

Walsh said a longer window would allow more input from the public.

If the city council approves the idea, the Springfield law department would have to create a new ordinance.

Tags

Regional News INFRASTRUCTURECITIESREGIONAL NEWSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
See stories by Alden Bourne
Related Content