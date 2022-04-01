Springfield City Councilor seeks more time to consider economic development projects

Springfield City Councilor Kateri Walsh will present a resolution on Monday calling on the city to give more notice when it is seeking approval on economic development projects.

The move comes after councilors complained they were rushed on the Court Square Hotel renovation.

"The council needs time to looks at these projects," Walsh said. "If we do not get notice, it will automatically trigger a referral to committee and a public hearing.

She wants the city council to have 30 days to consider approval of future projects.

Mayor Domenic Sarno's administration recently notified the city council it needed an additional $6.5 million dollars to redevelop the old Court Square Hotel.

Developers said the project would stop if the money wasn't immediately approved. The city knew about the cost overrun in January.

Walsh said a longer window would allow more input from the public.

If the city council approves the idea, the Springfield law department would have to create a new ordinance.

