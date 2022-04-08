Western Massachusetts florists display creativity at Springfield Museums Festival of Flowers

More than 40 floral displays inspired by art and artifacts in the Springfield Museums will be on display through April 10.

The Festival of Flowers is in its ninth year and gives professional and amateur florists, from across western Massachusetts, the opportunity to create floral displays inspired by objects and exhibits in the art, history, and science museums.

“This will be a wonderful time to embrace the vibrant color and captivating fragrance of fresh flowers,” said Larissa Murray, director of education at the Springfield Museums and organizer of the annual event in a statement. “We are all so ready to welcome spring.”

Visitors will be able see the arrangements at the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts, the George Walter Vincent Smith Art Museum, the Springfield Science Museum and the Wood Museum of Springfield History.

“The inventiveness and creativity of the arrangements is so impressive," said Kay Simpson, president and CEO of the Springfield Museums. "This event is truly defined by joy and admiration. We are so grateful to all who participate.”

The museums are free to Springfield residents.

