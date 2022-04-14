Hundreds of Connecticut union healthcare workers are preparing to go on strike

More than 400 unionized healthcare workers in Connecticut plan to leave their jobs later this month unless their employers resolve labor violations.

They are members of New England Health Care Employees Union, District 1199, SEIU.

Union organizers have announced strike notices for five Hartford area nursing home facilities: Bloomfield Health center, Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford, Maple View Health and Rehabilitation in Rocky Hill, Avery Heights Senior Living in Hartford and Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Jesse Martin, union vice president of nursing homes and hospitals, said this strike is a last resort for facilities with outstanding contract negotiations. Martin said the vast majority of the employees in the union across the state have reached fair and substantial agreements.

The issues under negotiation are raising minimum wages to $20 an hour for certified nursing assistants and $18 an hour for housekeeping staff, offering affordable health care plans and improving retirement options.

Patrick Gilland, president and CEO of Church Homes that operates the Avery Heights facility, said in a statement the organization will continue to negotiate in good faith in hopes of reaching a settlement that is fair and equitable to the team members.

Lara Alatise, the owner of Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center, called the strike troubling. She said the negotiations team has made a number of economically powerful proposals.

National Health Associates, who owns the Bloomfield, West Hartford and Rocky Hill facilities, did not respond to a request for comment.

The workers are set to strike April 22 at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.