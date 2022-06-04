Springfield launches its first-ever Pride parade
Marchers, performers and spectators sporting the colors of the rainbow gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The event kicked off at Springfield Technical Community College.
Starting to March! pic.twitter.com/WW4jS3Gnv9— Nirvani Williams (@nirv4ni) June 4, 2022
Taurean Bethea has been organizing the parade for almost two years now.
"Planning this historic event has not been an easy task at all. I've learned a lot and I had a strong support system," he said.
Mayor Domenic Sarno said when Bethea approached him about hosting a Pride parade he was excited to do it.
"We are the City of Firsts, and this was a no-brainer," Sarno said.
And in a written statement he added, "I am proud to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community to remind all that each of us deserves the same level of equality and respect."
Nirvani Williams and Heather Brandon contributed to this post.