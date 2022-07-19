Eversource will pay $1.8 million settlement over deceptive marketing allegations

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has announced a $1.8 million settlement with Eversource over allegations of deceptive marketing for natural gas.

Tong said the utility company misled homeowners to get them to make the switch to natural gas by using false and deceptive tactics, which is in violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

“Eversource misled homeowners to get them to switch to natural gas. These high-pressure tactics are unacceptable coming from any business, much less a regulated utility," Tong said in a statement.

A 2021 report from the Hartford Courant exposed Eversource notices claiming a paving moratorium would keep homeowners from connecting to a gas service line for several years. An investigation by the Attorney General’s office found there were multiple towns where that moratorium did not exist.

According to the settlement, $1.6 million will be directed to assist low-income rate payers, and $200,000 will go to the Attorney General's office for consumer education and enforcement.

Eversource has already paid a $1.8 million penalty imposed by the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. Their investigation found the company failed to disclose where certain natural gas expansion solicitations received funding from.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.