Regional News

Massachusetts election results: Healey wins, other results trickle in

New England Public Media | By NEPM Newsroom
Published November 8, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST
A polling place in Hadley, Massachusetts, on Nov. 8, 2022.
A polling place in Hadley, Massachusetts, on Nov. 8, 2022.
Jill Kaufman
Massachusetts Attorney General and Democratic candidate for Gov. Maura Healey at a Boston campaign rally on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Massachusetts Attorney General and Democratic candidate for Gov. Maura Healey at a Boston campaign rally on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Mary Schwalm
A voting sign outside polling place Forest Park Middle School in Springfield, Massachusetts.
A voting sign outside polling place Forest Park Middle School in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Elizabeth Román
A polling place in Easthampton, Massachusetts, on Nov. 8, 2022.
A polling place in Easthampton, Massachusetts, on Nov. 8, 2022.
Karen Brown
Voters at a polling place in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Nov. 8, 2022.
Voters at a polling place in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Nov. 8, 2022.
Jill Kaufman

Just after polls in Massachusetts closed at 8 p.m., the Associated Press called the governor's race for Democrat Maura Healey. More below on that contest along with results as they come in on other races to watch.

Voters in the state have weighed in on four statewide ballot questions. They've also voted for members of Congress, the state Legislature, and statewide offices.

indicates the Associated Press has projected a winner.

MASSACHUSETTS STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTIONS

There are four statewide questions on Massachusetts ballots this election, covering taxes, dental insurance, liquor licenses for chain retailers, and driver's licenses for residents without legal immigration status.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR / LT. GOVERNOR

The state’s corner office was up for grabs in 2022, as incumbent Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito decided to call it quits after two terms. The pair did not pick sides in the race to succeed them.

After cruising to the Democratic nomination, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was paired on the ballot with Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, who prevailed in a hotly contested three-way primary for lieutenant governor.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Geoff Diehl won the nomination with support from former President Trump. Leah Allen, also a former state representative, won a tight primary for lieutenant governor.

The Libertarian Party also nominated candidates, with business owner Kevin Reed vying for governor and physician Peter Everett for lieutenant governor.

Loading...

MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERAL

The seat for Massachusetts attorney general is an open contest, with incumbent Maura Healey running for governor. After winning the Democratic primary, Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell faces Republican trial attorney Jay McMahon in November.

Attorney General50.3% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
Andrea Campbell (D)908,11262.3%
Jay McMahon (R)550,58837.8%

MASSACHUSETTS SECRETARY OF STATE

Secretary of State William Galvin, seeking an eighth term, was the only incumbent statewide officeholder to face a primary challenge. Coming off a 40-percentage-point victory, Galvin faces Republican Rayla Campbell and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez in the general election.

Secretary of State48.0% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
William Galvin (D)938,62667.5%
Rayla Campbell (R)411,65529.6%
Juan Sanchez (GR)40,6112.9%

MASSACHUSETTS STATE AUDITOR

Incumbent Suzanne Bump is not seeking a fourth term. Massachusetts state Sen. Diana DiZoglio emerged from the Democratic primary to face Republican Anthony Amore, a museum security expert and former federal agent.

Auditor50.2% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
Diana DiZoglio (D)801,60155.1%
Anthony Amore (R)547,82237.6%

MASSACHUSETTS STATE TREASURER

Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg is seeking a third term. The Democrat has no Republican challenger, but does face Libertarian Party candidate Cristina Crawford on the November ballot.

Treasurer43.6% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
Deb Goldberg (D)969,57876.7%
Cristina Crawford (L)295,00323.3%

GOVERNOR'S COUNCIL

Voters are picking a candidate to succeed the retiring western Massachusetts representative on the Governor's Council, Mary Hurley, a former Springfield mayor and judge.

Democratic North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs faces Republican John Comerford in November.

Governor's Council55.5% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
John Comerford (R)63,16436.2%
Tara Jacobs (D)111,17963.8%

CONGRESS

Both incumbents members representing parts of western Massachusetts in the U.S. House face challengers this November.

Loading...

Loading...

MASSACHUSETTS LEGISLATURE

There are several contested races in western Massachusetts for state House and state Senate seats.

Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin & Hampshire Senate District39.7% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
Paul Mark (D)24,13078.6%
Brendan Phair (U)6,56621.4%

Hampden & Hampshire Senate66.3% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
Cecilia Calabrese (R)12,79130.6%
John Velis (D)29,08169.5%

Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester Senate50.3% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
William Johnson (R)15,06943.0%
Jake Oliveira (D)20,00957.0%

Third Berkshire House61.4% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
Michael Lavery (GR)1,2969.7%
William "Smitty" Pignatelli (D)12,06190.3%

Second Franklin House44.5% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
Jeffrey Raymond (R)2,43832.5%
Kevin McKeown (U)3174.2%
Susannah Whipps (U)4,74063.2%

Third Hampden House4.7% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
Nick Boldyga (R)64366.1%
Anthony Russo (D)33033.9%

Seventh Hampden House82.5% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
Aaron Saunders (D)7,50749.2%
James "Chip" Harrington (R)7,75350.8%

Eighth Hampden House5.8% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
Shirley Arriaga (D)63966.7%
Sean Goonan (U)31933.3%

SHERIFF

Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane won the three-way Democratic primary, but with less than 50% of the vote. That led one of his challengers, Yvonne Gittelson, to launch a write-in campaign for the general election.

Hampshire Sheriff0.0% of estimated votes counted
CandidateVotes% of votes
Patrick Cahillane
Write-in

This story contains reporting from the Associated Press.

Updated: November 8, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST
This report has been updated with the latest election results.
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSELECTIONSMASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
NEPM Newsroom
New England Public Media's newsroom is located at 44 Hampden Street, Springfield, MA 01103-1413. Send news tips or press releases via email, or call the newsroom directly at 413-735-6622. Keep up with New England Public Media on Facebook or Twitter.
See stories by NEPM Newsroom
