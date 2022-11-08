Massachusetts election results: Healey wins, other results trickle in

Just after polls in Massachusetts closed at 8 p.m., the Associated Press called the governor's race for Democrat Maura Healey. More below on that contest along with results as they come in on other races to watch.

Voters in the state have weighed in on four statewide ballot questions. They've also voted for members of Congress, the state Legislature, and statewide offices.

MASSACHUSETTS STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTIONS

There are four statewide questions on Massachusetts ballots this election, covering taxes, dental insurance, liquor licenses for chain retailers, and driver's licenses for residents without legal immigration status.

MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR / LT. GOVERNOR

The state’s corner office was up for grabs in 2022, as incumbent Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito decided to call it quits after two terms. The pair did not pick sides in the race to succeed them.

After cruising to the Democratic nomination, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was paired on the ballot with Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, who prevailed in a hotly contested three-way primary for lieutenant governor.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Geoff Diehl won the nomination with support from former President Trump. Leah Allen, also a former state representative, won a tight primary for lieutenant governor.

The Libertarian Party also nominated candidates, with business owner Kevin Reed vying for governor and physician Peter Everett for lieutenant governor.

MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERAL

The seat for Massachusetts attorney general is an open contest, with incumbent Maura Healey running for governor. After winning the Democratic primary, Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell faces Republican trial attorney Jay McMahon in November.



Attorney General 50.3% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes ✅ Andrea Campbell (D) 908,112 62.3% Jay McMahon (R) 550,588 37.8%

MASSACHUSETTS SECRETARY OF STATE

Secretary of State William Galvin, seeking an eighth term, was the only incumbent statewide officeholder to face a primary challenge. Coming off a 40-percentage-point victory, Galvin faces Republican Rayla Campbell and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez in the general election.



Secretary of State 48.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes ✅ William Galvin (D) 938,626 67.5% Rayla Campbell (R) 411,655 29.6% Juan Sanchez (GR) 40,611 2.9%

MASSACHUSETTS STATE AUDITOR

Incumbent Suzanne Bump is not seeking a fourth term. Massachusetts state Sen. Diana DiZoglio emerged from the Democratic primary to face Republican Anthony Amore, a museum security expert and former federal agent.



Auditor 50.2% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Diana DiZoglio (D) 801,601 55.1% Anthony Amore (R) 547,822 37.6%

MASSACHUSETTS STATE TREASURER

Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg is seeking a third term. The Democrat has no Republican challenger, but does face Libertarian Party candidate Cristina Crawford on the November ballot.



Treasurer 43.6% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes ✅ Deb Goldberg (D) 969,578 76.7% Cristina Crawford (L) 295,003 23.3%

GOVERNOR'S COUNCIL

Voters are picking a candidate to succeed the retiring western Massachusetts representative on the Governor's Council, Mary Hurley, a former Springfield mayor and judge.

Democratic North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs faces Republican John Comerford in November.

Governor's Council 55.5% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes John Comerford (R) 63,164 36.2% Tara Jacobs (D) 111,179 63.8%

CONGRESS

Both incumbents members representing parts of western Massachusetts in the U.S. House face challengers this November.

MASSACHUSETTS LEGISLATURE

There are several contested races in western Massachusetts for state House and state Senate seats.



Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin & Hampshire Senate District 39.7% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Paul Mark (D) 24,130 78.6% Brendan Phair (U) 6,566 21.4%

Hampden & Hampshire Senate 66.3% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Cecilia Calabrese (R) 12,791 30.6% John Velis (D) 29,081 69.5%

Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester Senate 50.3% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes William Johnson (R) 15,069 43.0% Jake Oliveira (D) 20,009 57.0%

Third Berkshire House 61.4% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Michael Lavery (GR) 1,296 9.7% William "Smitty" Pignatelli (D) 12,061 90.3%

Second Franklin House 44.5% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Jeffrey Raymond (R) 2,438 32.5% Kevin McKeown (U) 317 4.2% Susannah Whipps (U) 4,740 63.2%

Third Hampden House 4.7% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Nick Boldyga (R) 643 66.1% Anthony Russo (D) 330 33.9%

Seventh Hampden House 82.5% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Aaron Saunders (D) 7,507 49.2% James "Chip" Harrington (R) 7,753 50.8%

Eighth Hampden House 5.8% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Shirley Arriaga (D) 639 66.7% Sean Goonan (U) 319 33.3%

SHERIFF

Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane won the three-way Democratic primary, but with less than 50% of the vote. That led one of his challengers, Yvonne Gittelson, to launch a write-in campaign for the general election.



Hampshire Sheriff 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Patrick Cahillane Write-in

