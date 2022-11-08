Massachusetts election results: polls close at 8 p.m.

Voters in Massachusetts have until polls close at 8 p.m. to weigh in on four statewide ballot questions. They are also voting for members of Congress, the state Legislature, and statewide offices.

✅ indicates the Associated Press has projected a winner.

MASSACHUSETTS STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTIONS

There are four statewide questions on Massachusetts ballots this election, covering taxes, dental insurance, liquor licenses for chain retailers, and driver's licenses for residents without legal immigration status.

MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR / LT. GOVERNOR

The state’s corner office is up for grabs in 2022, as incumbent Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito decided to call it quits after two terms. The pair are not picking sides in the race to succeed them.

After cruising to the Democratic nomination, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is paired on the ballot with Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, who prevailed in a hotly contested three-way primary for lieutenant governor.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Geoff Diehl won the nomination with support from former President Trump. Leah Allen, also a former state representative, won a tight primary for lieutenant governor.

The Libertarian Party also nominated candidates, with business owner Kevin Reed vying for governor and physician Peter Everett for lieutenant governor.

MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERAL

The seat for Massachusetts attorney general is an open contest, with incumbent Maura Healey running for governor. After winning the Democratic primary, Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell faces Republican trial attorney Jay McMahon in November.

Attorney General 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Andrea Campbell (D) Jay McMahon (R)

MASSACHUSETTS SECRETARY OF STATE

Secretary of State William Galvin, seeking an eighth term, was the only incumbent statewide officeholder to face a primary challenge. Coming off a 40-percentage-point victory, Galvin faces Republican Rayla Campbell and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez in the general election.



Secretary of State 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes William Galvin (D) Rayla Campbell (R) Juan Sanchez (GR)

MASSACHUSETTS STATE AUDITOR

Incumbent Suzanne Bump is not seeking a fourth term. Massachusetts state Sen. Diana DiZoglio emerged from the Democratic primary to face Republican Anthony Amore, a museum security expert and former federal agent.



Auditor 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Diana DiZoglio (D) Anthony Amore (R)

MASSACHUSETTS STATE TREASURER

Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg is seeking a third term. The Democrat has no Republican challenger, but does face Libertarian Party candidate Cristina Crawford on the November ballot.



Treasurer 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Deb Goldberg (D) Cristina Crawford (L)

GOVERNOR'S COUNCIL

Voters are picking a candidate to succeed the retiring western Massachusetts representative on the Governor's Council, Mary Hurley, a former Springfield mayor and judge.

Democratic North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs faces Republican John Comerford in November.

Governor's Council 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes John Comerford (R) Tara Jacobs (D)

CONGRESS

Both incumbents members representing parts of western Massachusetts in the U.S. House face challengers this November.

MASSACHUSETTS LEGISLATURE

There are several contested races in western Massachusetts for state House and state Senate seats.



Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin & Hampshire Senate District 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Paul Mark (D) Brendan Phair (U)

Hampden & Hampshire Senate 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Cecilia Calabrese (R) John Velis (D)

Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester Senate 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes William Johnson (R) Jake Oliveira (D)

Third Berkshire House 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Michael Lavery (GR) William "Smitty" Pignatelli (D)

Second Franklin House 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Jeffrey Raymond (R) Kevin McKeown (U) Susannah Whipps (U)

Third Hampden House 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Nick Boldyga (R) Anthony Russo (D)

Seventh Hampden House 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Aaron Saunders (D) James "Chip" Harrington (R)

Eighth Hampden House 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Shirley Arriaga (D) Sean Goonan (U)

SHERIFF

Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane won the three-way Democratic primary, but with less than 50% of the vote. That led one of his challengers, Yvonne Gittelson, to launch a write-in campaign for the general election.



Hampshire Sheriff 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Patrick Cahillane Write-in

This story contains reporting from the Associated Press.