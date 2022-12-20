Massachusetts gas prices down another 10 cents

It will cost a little bit less to fill up ahead of any holiday season driving excursions.

AAA Massachusetts reported Monday that the average gas price here dropped another 10 cents a gallon in the past week.

The average gas price now sits at $3.44 a gallon. That is down 38 cents from just a month ago ($3.82), and 5 cents higher than this time last year.

Drivers in other states are getting a bigger gift at the pump. Massachusetts' average gas price is 30 cents higher than the national average of $3.14 per gallon, which is down 12 cents over the week and 54 cents over the month.

"The cost of oil, gasoline's main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that's $50 less than the peak last spring," said AAA's Mary Maguire. "Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off."

