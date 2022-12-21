Springfield panel releases recommendations on increasing civic participation, government access

A panel tasked with finding ways to make it easier for Springfield, Massachusetts, residents to engage with city government has released its recommendations.

The city council commissioned the panel. Among its suggestions — improving Springfield's 3-1-1 phone line, which residents can use to inquire about accessing non-emergency city services. There were also some proposals involving municipal meetings, from looking to make it easier for the public to participate in them to providing text and email alerts to let residents know when they're happening.

"We hear so often from our residents that they may have not been aware a meeting was taking place or have an interest in a subject but not have as much information about it as they wanted to," said Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman.

Another recommendation looks right at the heart of civic participation: Voting. The panel calls for early voting options for citywide elections. They also call for a focus on creating opportunities for young people to participate and learn more about municipal government, while also supporting senior citizens.

The working group was made up of 15 local residents who met during the final few months of this year to discuss and come up with ideas.

“We wanted to get feedback from our constituents, and this is why the working group was created. It is very important to see what they’re thinking in terms of making the City of Springfield a better community,” said Ward 5 City Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce, chair of the working group, in a press release.

Lederman said various city council sub-committees will evaluate the panel's suggestions in the new year, and bring forth final recommendations to the full council.

