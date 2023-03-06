Granby, Massachusetts, woman killed in 1978 identified through DNA

Authorities have identified a homicide victim found in Granby, Massachusetts, in 1978.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney's office, Patricia Ann Tucker was identified using advanced DNA technology. This enabled investigators to find her son and make the connection.

First Assistant DA Steven Gagne said Tucker's son had spent decades wondering what happened to his mother.

"To now be able to bring some answers to him and his family, even though they're difficult answers, I think it helps. It brings some measure of closure," Gagne said.

Courtesy / Northwestern District Attorney's Office Patricia Ann Tucker was killed in 1978. Through advanced technology the Granby, Massachusetts, police department police have identified her.

During a press conference held Monday Tucker's son Matthew Dale, provided a statement for Gagne to read.

"First I would like to say thank you to everyone in trying to identify my mother and wrapping your arms around her, especially the community of Granby," Gagne read. "Thank you for never giving up on her. At least I have some answers now after 44 years. It’s a lot to process, but hopefully, the closure can begin now."

In a prepared statement Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan said the identification was possible through a collaborative effort between his office, the state police and the Granby Police Department.

“Unsolved cases sometimes seem to go cold, but investigators never give up,” Sullivan said.

Now the goal is trying to find Tucker's alleged killer. Gagne said the focus is on her late husband, Gerald Coleman, who never reported his wife missing, and died in a Massachusetts prison in 1996, while serving time in an unrelated case.

"We do consider him to be a strong person of interest, but at this point we don't have enough evidence formally to charge him or anyone else with Patricia's murder," he said.

Those with information on the case are asked to contact Granby Police by phone at 413-467-9222, email at jwhite@granbypd.org or by submitting a message through their website granbypd.org.

