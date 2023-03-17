Springfield City Council appoints working groups on city issues

The Springfield City Council has unveiled appointments to four working groups designed to make proposals to improve certain aspects of life in the city.

One of them focuses on digital equity and internet access.

Jean Canosa-Albano, an assistant director with the Springfield libraries, said she is eager to have a conversation about making the ability to connect easier for city residents.

"We're doing some things at the library, but I'd like to hear what others are saying," Canosa-Albano said. "Do they work? Are they not going far enough? Are there other things we could do at the library or other things we can support?"

The other working groups are focusing on quality-of-life issues, workforce development and the city's creative economy and tourism. The panels are chaired by city councilors and comprised of community members.

City Council President Jesse Lederman said he believes local government can do more to make improvements in these areas.

“Bringing the voices and experiences of local residents and experts to the table around these key issues will strengthen our work and ensure we are moving forward innovative policy for the future of our community,” Lederman, a mayoral candidate, said.

Canosa-Albano agreed and said it’s a different way for residents to get involved with city government.

"Many of us can serve even if we're not elected," Canosa-Albano said. "The idea of bringing a lot of different residents together will lead to having a many more good ideas shared."

The panels will meet over the next several months and make recommendations to the city council by the end of the year.

