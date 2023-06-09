Springfield officials warn of heavy traffic, road closures due to triathlon, Bruno Mars concert

Officials in Springfield, Massachusetts, said several events in and around the city's downtown could cause heavy traffic throughout the weekend.

Grammy-award winning performer Bruno Mars is performing Saturday and Sunday at the MassMutual Center before expected sold-out crowds. The Ironman triathlon is also taking place in Springfield and other surrounding communities with most of the traffic restrictions for the event taking place on Sunday. The city is also kicking off its restaurant week today, which is expected to attract additional visitors to downtown.

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said he is excited to be hosting a wide-range of activities in the city this weekend.

"From world-class athletes competing in the Ironman competition to fans cheering and singing along to Bruno Mars, patrons visiting our restaurants to partake in the Springfield BID’s Restaurant Week... downtown Springfield will be rocking," he said in a prepared statement. "One would think all of these renowned and major events would be happening in a larger city but it is our Springfield that will be hosting all of these exciting and sold-out attractions right here in our downtown.”

Sarno held a public safety and traffic advisory press conference earlier this week to inform the public about the route of the triathlon, road closures and what parking areas are available throughout the downtown area.

He said Springfield police officers will be " highly visible" this weekend helping with traffic and providing public safety.

"Please follow their directions and we’ll do our best to get you to your destination safely so you can enjoy all of the fun, entertainment and excitement all of these events have to offer,” Sarno said.

On Sunday more than 1,200 athletes will compete in the Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts competition. This event will kick off at 6 a.m. at the Riverfront Park with a 1.2-mile swim, followed by a 56-mile bike ride that will from Springfield to Agawam, Southwick, Granville, Westfield and West Springfield before returning to Springfield for the 13.1-mile run to the finish line outside Springfield City Hall.

Courtesy / Springfield Mayor's Office A map shows the route of the first-ever triathlon in Springfield, Massachusetts to be held June 11, 2023.

To provide for their safety during this competition there will be scheduled road closures. Court Street will be closed for most of the day Saturday and Sunday. Several roads in the downtown and Riverfront Park area will be closed on Sunday.



Saturday, June 10 at 8 a.m. to Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m. - Court Street will be closed from East Columbus Avenue to Main Street

Sunday, June 11 from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Hall of Fame Avenue will be closed from the Memorial Bridge to State Street



Sunday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – East Columbus Avenue will be closed from State Street to Court Street



Sunday, June 11 from 6:20 a.m. to 7 a.m. – Hall of Fame Avenue will be closed from Riverfront Park to South End Bridge Off Ramp



Sunday, June 11 from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. - I-91 Exit 3 Off-Ramp

Please note that the South End Bridge, Memorial Bridge and North End Bridge will be open with temporary lane closures and/or restricted access.