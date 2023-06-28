Prosecutors decline to seek new trial in 1984 North Adams fire that sent man to prison for 35 years

A man who spent 35 years in prison in connection with a fatal fire in North Adams, Massachusetts, has had his conviction overturned and will not face a new trial.

William Cascone was convicted in 1987 on murder and arson charges in relation to the 1984 blaze, which killed three people at an apartment house. During a court hearing in April on a request to vacate the conviction, experts called into question findings by investigators as to the cause and origin of the fire.

"Both of those were wrong and [we] know that based on modern arson science and so the foundation of the commonwealth's case 35 years ago was faulty, and as a result, Bill spent 35 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit," said David Grimaldi, an attorney representing Cascone.

The in a decision issued earlier this month, Superior Court Judge Michael Callan found in Cascone's favor, citing the new science, and that the old methods led investigators to rule out accidental causes such as disposal of smoking materials or an electrical malfunction. This led them to conclude the fire was intentionally set.

In a statement, the Berkshire District Attorney's office said it is not seeking a new trial, since it can't evaluate necessary evidence.

“The commonwealth will not be moving forward with a new trial as the apartment building has been demolished and, as a result, it is impossible to gather and analyze evidence according to the principles of modern fire investigation or use the science and technology now available to investigators,” the statement read.

Cascone also received legal assistance from the Boston College Innocence Program.

Charlotte Whitmore, a supervising attorney with the program, said Cascone is now living with his mother and is enjoying time with his family. He is also working and enjoying time outdoors.

Whitmore said Cascone feels “unbelievably positive and grateful for his freedom and he doesn't dwell on all of the lost time," Whitmore said. "He really looks forward to the things he can do now with his life.”

