Ahead of the Nov. 7 election in Worcester, GBH News reporter Sam Turken will moderate an open-format debate among the five candidates for mayor: incumbent Mayor Joseph Petty, Vice Chair of City Council Donna Colorio, City Councilor Khrystian King, former chair of the Worcester Human Rights Commission Guillermo Creamer Jr. and activist William Coleman.

Watch live at 6 p.m. Monday in the player above.