MGM Springfield under new leadership after Kelley departs

The MGM Springfield casino has a new head. Louis Theros is taking over for the departing Chris Kelley.

Theros was previously the vice president and legal counsel for MGM's Detroit operation. He's replacing Kelley, who had been on the job since 2020 and is leaving to be closer to family.

In a statement, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he met with both Kelley and Theros last month to help insure a "seamless transition."

Sarno said Theros has a wealth of knowledge in the casino industry and that he has the utmost confidence in the new leadership.

“My administration had a great working relationship with Chris Kelley and I am looking forward to continuing this good partnership with Louie as he takes the helm of one of the most important economic development institutions in our city and downtown neighborhood,” he said.

Sarno and Massachusetts Gaming Commission chair Cathy Judd-Stein both praised the job Kelley did, noting the challenges MGM Springfield faced during a months-long shutdown due to the pandemic, and limited operations immediately after.

“Through it all, Chris and his team were the utmost professional and helped to keep the operations going strong under a difficult and challenging situation,” he said.

Judd-Stein in a separate statement said of Kelley: “During his tenure as President and CEO, Chris has helped lead a destination casino in the heart of Springfield, weathered a pandemic, launched legalized sports wagering, and always looked for ways to give back to the residents of Springfield.”

The gaming commission said Theros has been granted a temporary license to begin his new role.

