As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Mass. residents reminded to watch out for sharks

Marine experts are urging the public to be aware of their surroundings and report shark sightings, citing multiple marine mammals recently off the coast of Massachusetts with bites from white sharks.

“Although we haven't seen a white shark just yet this season, we know they’re here. With beach weather in the forecast and Memorial Day Weekend approaching, this is a good reminder for people to review shark safety guidelines and be shark smart," New England Aquarium scientist John Chisholm said.

Chisholm, who is based with eight other scientists at the aquarium's Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, reported that he captured images of a seal with fresh bite marks off Plymouth and released a photo taken this week of a deceased minke whale with shark bites.

As temperatures rise and people head to the beaches, Chisholm and the aquarium highlighted the importance of "being aware of sharks’ presence in shallow waters, avoiding areas where seals are present or schools of fish are visible, and staying close to shore where emergency responders can reach you if needed."

At different points in the year, more than 15 shark species live in the waters off New England, according to the aquarium. The aquarium said people can report sightings and stay informed about activity through the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.