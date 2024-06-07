Springfield police officer shot and 'seriously' wounded, but 'going to make it with no problems'

Officials say a Springfield police officer was injured by gunfire Wednesday night while driving down State Street. The officer was not yet on duty, but was on his way to work, the department said.

At a press briefing Thursday morning, Police Superintendent Lawrence Akers said he would did not identify the officer, to give his family privacy.

"He was struck a couple of times, and he was brought to the hospital where he is in serious [condition]," Akers said. "But we believe he's going to make it with no problems."

The officer was wounded in the face and leg, the department said. First treated at Baystate, he was receiving care Thursday at a Boston-area hospital.

Akers said the officer was one of several fired upon Wednesday night from suspects in multiple, heavily armed vehicles. He said it was not clear the shooters knew their targets were officers, who were travelling in unmarked vehicles.

"We think they may have believed that they were shooting at maybe their rivals," Akers said. "That's unsure right now. As you know, the investigation is very early. More will come out."

Police said a vehicle driven by a suspect struck two Massachusetts Department of Transportation workers, but the state agency said three members of a highway crew were injured.

"[They] did not sustain life-threatening injuries during the incident, however they all were transported to an area hospital," spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard said. "MassDOT would like to thank First Responders for their immediate response to provide assistance on scene."

In his comments to reporters, Akers noted that Springfield police officers did not return fire.

"At a time when people think about the Springfield Police Department and our consent decree, and the first thing they think about is, 'Oh, that must be a really, really bad department,'" Akers said, referencing federal oversight following allegations of excessive force.

"I want you to think about the professionalism that my officers have," he continued. "Because it would've been very easy in many of these occasions to return fire, to take lives and be justified in doing it. So to people that are out there and that really don't know what it's like to be out here as a police officer, please think about that."

Mayor Domenic Sarno applauded the work of the officers Wednesday night and offered his "thoughts and prayers" to the officer and his family "for good health, speedy recovery and encouragement."

"This was a massive crime scene area, and I really have to commend our Springfield Police Department how quickly they were able to get this under control, able to take those seven guns off the streets, able to make these numerous, numerous arrests," Sarno said. "They've done their job. Again. I asked the court to some of the judges to do their job."

Sarno has repeatedly chastised judges in recent years for releasing people on bail who are facing gun charges. He's pushed for legislation to toughen bail requirements.

Nirvani Williams and Sam Hudzik contributed. Press conference audio provided by WAMC.