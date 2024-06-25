© 2024 New England Public Media

Springfield neighborhoods receive nearly $3M in upgrades

New England Public Media | By Elizabeth Román
Published June 25, 2024 at 5:57 PM EDT
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials gather at Greenleaf Park to announce their plans for the Springfield Neighborhood Enhancement Fund.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials gather at Greenleaf Park to announce their plans for the Springfield Neighborhood Enhancement Fund.
Cassandra Salot / NEPM
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and city officials announce plans for the Neighborhood Enhancement Fund. The projects will be carried out by city departments.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and city officials announce plans for the Neighborhood Enhancement Fund. The projects will be carried out by city departments.
Cassandra Salot / NEPM
Lavar Click-Bruce speaking at the Springfield Neighborhood Enhancement Fund announcement on June 25, 2024. Bruce, is a Ward 5 councilor and spoke about the improvements in his neighborhood, including turning the tennis courts into pickleball courts for the community.
Lavar Click-Bruce speaking at the Springfield Neighborhood Enhancement Fund announcement on June 25, 2024. Bruce, is a Ward 5 councilor and spoke about the improvements in his neighborhood, including turning the tennis courts into pickleball courts for the community.
Cassandra Salot / NEPM

From new pickleball courts to traffic safety initiatives Springfield's 17 neighborhoods will see nearly $3 million in updates and improvements from a newly created Neighborhood Enhancement Fund.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the money Tuesday at Greenleaf Park in the Sixteen Acres neighborhood, which will be receiving new pickleball courts next year. He was joined by representatives from the neighborhood councils and city officials including Tina Quagliato Sullivan, the deputy development officer for housing, community development and neighborhoods.

She worked with the neighborhoods to allocate the funding from the city's free cash reserves. This is separate from $100,000 in funding each neighborhood council received last year from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"The neighborhood councils have been invaluable partners for us. They're great to work with," Quagliato Sullivan said. "The suggestions and recommendations for these projects are coming from the neighborhood councils and the neighborhood residents."

Other projects include signs throughout the city urging residents to give money to service organizations instead of panhandlers, electronic speeding signs, lighting improvements and feasibility studies for possible affordable housing locations.

Sarno said the city had worked hard to improve issues related to panhandling and erratic drivers, but the 2020 pandemic brought the issues back.

"During the pandemic there was not a lot of vehicular traffic, not a lot of people on the road. In turn, what you had was a lot of people — with nobody on the road — they would just blow through stop signs, blow through red lights... They've continued to do that. And you just see the disrespect," he said.

Traffic initiatives will include crosswalk and flashing lights on Bay Street, electronic speed signs in the Indian Orchard, McKnight and Sixteen Acres neighborhoods to reduce speeding.

As for panhandlers, the signs will refer residents to organizations that help people struggling with homelessness, mental health and substance use.

"We had a pretty good handle on dealing with homelessness. We had knocked it down tremendously. And with panhandling we had some of the regulars, but it was really reduced. And then COVID-19 exacerbated the situation," Sarno said. "And you see it across all communities, whether urban centers or affluent or suburban areas where panhandling is going on. And some of these individuals obviously have challenges, whether it's drug addiction or mental health or some are just on the hustle. But what I've heard from all neighborhood council members is that they're sick and tired of it."

The money will also include funds for various feasibility studies including developing the former Massachusetts Career Development Institute in the Old Hill neighborhood and potential locations for affordable homes in the Memorial Square neighborhood.

Elizabeth Román
Elizabeth Román edits daily news stories at NEPM as managing editor.
