MLK Day celebration in Springfield highlights pursuit of justice through peace

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration was held in Springfield today at the MassMutual Center.

Claudia Pazmany is the chief development officer of MLK Jr. Family Services in the city and helped organize the event as part of the MLK Day Collaborative.

"There is so much energy, so much right anxiety, but also so much beauty right here. All the unified voices coming together from different cities, different towns, different communities...Our governor came in person," she said. "So that really speaks volumes to what this collaborative, the MLK Day Collaborative, here in Springfield has create."

Pazmany said 15 organizations made the event possible as well as collaboration with the city to host it at the MassMutual Center. The event included spoken word, music and dance performances and drew a large crowd — including Governor Maura Healey.

She said she wanted to participate in the Springfield event to honor King's legacy in the commonwealth.

"He had a profound impact on Massachusetts. He spent time in Massachusetts. I'm here in Springfield now celebrating what Dr. King represents...and his legacy. And that's about service, it's about community. It's about helping one another out," Healey said. "And that's exactly what's happening right here in Springfield... So many wonderful organizations, so many groups coming together, so many people coming out to celebrate, you know, good and love and hope and also acts of service."

Various artists showcased their work which represented aspects of this year's theme Pursue Justice, Persist in Peace.

Artists Kali Green is a member of the Springfield Cultural Partnership. She said 10 artists displayed their work honoring the theme of "Pursue Justice, Persist in Peace," which mirrors the event's theme this year.

Green described one piece on display.

"Down here we have signs that were created by children from MLK[ Family Services]. And even staff helped create signs," she said pointing to signs revolving around the question" What would you stand for?"

"And it's just about what we demand... equal rights, liberty and justice for all. Protest is patriotic," Green said.