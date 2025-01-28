Welcoming the Lunar New Year with food

The Lunar New Year begins on Jan. 29, with celebrations lasting weeks to ring in the year of the wood snake. It’s a time to reflect on the past year and set intentions for the year ahead.

But for chefs Irene Li, of Mei Mei Dumplings, and Tracy Chang, of Pagu, it’s all about the food.

“To me, Lunar New Year is just an excuse to eat more with people you like,” Li told Boston Public Radio recently. “Wear your elastic waistband and come out to Pagu or Mei Mei or any one of the numerous events around the city over the next couple of weeks.”

Chang concurred. “It’s always about family and friends gathering around … good food,” she said.

At Pagu, she said the celebrations will also include entertainment. The Cambridge restaurant will be hosting a family-style dinner alongside lion dancing performances by the Wah Lum Kung Fu Academy.

Food served around the new year is symbolic. Long, hand-pulled noodles symbolize a long life. Sticky mochi represents improvement and achievement. Whole steamed fish means abundance and wealth .

“Every single dish has a meaning,” Chang said.

