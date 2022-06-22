Classical Music
Weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturdays 1 - 5 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Listen any day of the week to NEPM's classical offerings, a wide selection of the most appealing classical music from every era — with special emphasis on new releases and music of timely interest.
Tune in for Classical Music weekdays with John Nowacki (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) and Walter Carroll (1 - 4 p.m.).
Continue listening through the evening to Overnight Classical with Peter Van de Graaff, Saturday Classical Music with Stephen Petke, Sunday Baroque with Suzanne Bona, and Sunday Classical Music with Jon Solins.
The Metropolitan Opera broadcasts on Saturday, December 1, and runs though May 11. Steve Petke plays classical following the opera as program permits.
See playlists below.
Morning Classical Music with John Nowacki
Afternoon Classical Music with Walter Carroll
Saturday Classical / MET Opera
Beethoven Satellite Network
Sunday Classical with Jon Solins
Sunday Baroque
Visit the Sunday Baroque website.
Tiyo Attallah Salah-El was also an author, scholar and activist who died in a Pennsylvania prison in June 2018, at age 85. He’d served nearly 50 years of a life sentence for a murder he always insisted he did not commit.
Musicians who perform live have had to reconsider how to make a living now that the COVID-19 pandemic has rewritten the rules of how people gather in public. Three performers based in western Massachusetts talk about what's changed and where to go from here.
A 30-year-old man who was killed last weekend at the Saga Lounge in Springfield is being remembered as a star in the city’s rap scene.
Like many Puerto Ricans living away, composer Omar Surillo can’t visit home as often as he’d like. But his music brings memories of home and childhood to the listener.
The rhythms of the bomba, Puerto Rico’s traditional dance music, are the underpinnings of composer Johanny Navarro’s work, "Belén: Un Canto Sagrado a mis Ancestros" (“A Sacred Chant to my Ancestors”).
Composer Christian Quiñones, who participated in El Puerto Rico IV, said his music channeled a dichotomy between beauty and the fear of letting go.
On a new album, the most accessible so far, the Grammy-winning group reaches out to an EDM wizard, a famous film score composer and Philip Glass.
A composer, performer and installation artist from the Navajo Nation, Chacon's winning piece, Voiceless Mass, was composed for chamber orchestra and a specific Milwaukee pipe organ.
Northampton concert to promote peace canceled after concerning text message and a burst heating pipeThe event, which was designed to celebrate "the yearning for peace," would have featured Karim Wasfi, known as the cellist of Baghdad, and Jehann El-Bisi, a western Massachusetts poet and painter.
Saturday night’s scheduled performance at the Academy of Music in Northampton was already a rescheduled event, postponed since 2020, said Bob Cilman, Young@Heart’s manager and conductor.