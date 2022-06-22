© 2022 New England Public Media

Classical Music at New England Public Media
Classical Music
Weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturdays 1 - 5 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Hosted by Walter Carroll
,
John Nowacki
,
Stephen Petke
,
Jon Solins

Listen any day of the week to NEPM's classical offerings, a wide selection of the most appealing classical music from every era — with special emphasis on new releases and music of timely interest.

Tune in for Classical Music weekdays with John Nowacki (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) and Walter Carroll (1 - 4 p.m.).

Continue listening through the evening to Overnight Classical with Peter Van de Graaff, Saturday Classical Music with Stephen PetkeSunday Baroque with Suzanne Bona, and Sunday Classical Music with Jon Solins.

The Metropolitan Opera broadcasts on Saturday, December 1, and runs though May 11. Steve Petke plays classical following the opera as program permits. 

See playlists below.

