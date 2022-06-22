Weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturdays 1 - 5 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Listen any day of the week to NEPM's classical offerings, a wide selection of the most appealing classical music from every era — with special emphasis on new releases and music of timely interest.

Tune in for Classical Music weekdays with John Nowacki (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) and Walter Carroll (1 - 4 p.m.).

Continue listening through the evening to Overnight Classical with Peter Van de Graaff, Saturday Classical Music with Stephen Petke, Sunday Baroque with Suzanne Bona, and Sunday Classical Music with Jon Solins.

The Metropolitan Opera broadcasts on Saturday, December 1, and runs though May 11. Steve Petke plays classical following the opera as program permits.

See playlists below.

Listen to Classical on Demand

