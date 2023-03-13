© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 6

Season 3 Episode 6 | 53m 05s

As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large. Romance beckons for Tristan and Mrs. Hall. TB plagues Helen’s farm.

Aired: 02/11/23 | Expires: 02/26/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extra
Watch 0:43
The Great American Recipe
The Final Push - and Someone's Entry is on Fire!
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Clip: S2 E8 | 0:43
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Clip: S50 E22 | 2:44
Watch 4:52
The Great American Recipe
The Judges Recap the Journey So Far
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Clip: S2 E7 | 4:52
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
The Great American Recipe
Salmah's Mithai Recipe Handed Down for Generations
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 6 Preview
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Watch 52:45
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
It’s Christmas at Skeldale and Siegfried has a big decision to make.
Episode: S3 E7 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she is away, Tristan takes on the chores.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
TB testing mistakenly puts a prize cow in danger.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3
Siegfried’s First World War experiences resurface as he struggles to save a racehorse.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2
James and Helen enter married life, while James settles in as Siegfried’s partner.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1
James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle, but will their wedding day go as planned?
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:05
Watch 55:50
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7
James and Helen question their future together as Christmas approaches.
Episode: S2 E7 | 55:50
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6
James must solve multiple emergencies. Siegfried, Tristan and Mrs. Hall also face hurdles.
Episode: S2 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5
James has old scores to settle. Tristan and Siegfried must acknowledge their differences.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4
Tristan works out how to make clients happy. James and Helen have a heart-to-heart.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05