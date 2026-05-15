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Amanpour and Company

Actor Ben McKenzie Warns of the Dangers of Crypto: It's a “House of Cards”

Season 2026 Episode 8160 | 17m 42s

This week the Senate will consider a long-awaited bill that could hand the crypto industry a major regulatory win. The consequences could be "deeply troubling," says Ben McKenzie. His new documentary "Everyone Is Lying to You for Money" takes a deep dive into the complicated world of crypto. The director joins the show to explain why he believes the risks are far greater than many realize.

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