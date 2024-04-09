© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 10, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6203 | 55m 22s

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joins the show to discuss the war in Gaza as well as America’s politics at home and abroad. Michelle O’Neill, First Minister of Northern Ireland, looks back on the historic Good Friday Agreement and discusses Northern Ireland's politics today. Journalist Emily Tamkin explores the global reaction to the death of the World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza.

Aired: 04/09/24
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2024
Wendy Sherman; Michael Douglas; Judy Craymer
Episode: S2024 E6202 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2024
Brian Greene; Sharone Lifschitz; Nada Bashir; David Autor
Episode: S2024 E6201 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 5, 2024
Nir Barkat; Temidayo Aganga-Williams; Ari Wallach
Episode: S2024 E6200 | 55:30
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2024
Paul Rusesabagina; Sarah McCammon
Episode: S2024 E6199 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2024
Kurt Volker; Jeremy Diamond; Bassem Youssef; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E6198 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E6197 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Mosab Abu Toha; Scott McLean; Jonathan Haidt
Episode: S2024 E6196 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2024
Polina Ivanova; Pjotr Sauer; David Frum; Rafael Grossi; Bassam Aramin; Robi Damelin
Episode: S2024 E6195 | 55:53
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2024
Roger D. Carstens; Melissa Bell; Annelle Sheline; Widlore Mérancourt
Episode: S2024 E6194 | 55:38
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2024
Noah Feldman; Vivek Murthy; Janti Soeripto
Episode: S2024 E6193 | 55:53