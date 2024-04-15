© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

April 16, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6207 | 55m 40s

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper discusses rising tensions between Israel and Iran and the U.S.'s role. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani talks about trying to promote de-escalation in the region. Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris, a fierce supporter of Palestinians, talks about the conflict. Jonathan Vigliotti covers the looming threat of climate change in his new book.

Aired: 04/15/24
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Tuba Thieves
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Preview: S25 E17 | 0:30
Watch 2:51
Great Performances
Ato Blankson-Wood and Lorraine Toussaint in "Hamlet"
Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet) and Lorraine Toussaint (Gertrude) in The Public Theater's "Haml
Clip: S51 E19 | 2:51
Watch 2:37
Great Performances
Solea Pfeiffer performs as Ophelia in The Public Theater's "Hamlet"
Solea Pfeiffer performs Ophelia's flower monologue from Hamlet Act IV Scene 5.
Clip: S51 E19 | 2:37
Watch 2:35
Great Performances
Ato Blankson-Wood Performs Hamlet's "To be, or not to be"
Ato Blankson-Wood performs "To be, or not to be" at the Delacorte Theater.
Clip: S51 E19 | 2:35
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Broadway's Best 2024
Find your front row seat at home for four nights of acclaimed theater productions.
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons
The most famous bear in the Tetons attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
Preview: S42 E15 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
Nature
Meet the Most Famous Grizzly in the World
Crowds await the arrival of Grizzly 399, the most famous bear in Grand Teton National Park
Clip: S42 E15 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Space: The Longest Goodbye
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Preview: S25 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Watch Space: The Longest Goodbye with PBS Passport
Get early access with PBS Passport.
Preview: S25 E16 | 0:30
Watch 1:44
Great Performances
George Gagnidze and Liudmyla Monastyrska in "Nabucco"
George Gagnidze and Liudmyla Monastyrska perform “Oh, di qual’onta aggravasi.”
Clip: S51 E18 | 1:44
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2024
Daniel C. Kurtzer; Neal Katyal; Eddie Glaude Jr.
Episode: S2024 E6206 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 12, 2024
Mary Ziegler; Tom Perriello; Percival Everett; Bill Clinton; Tony Blair; Bertie Ahern
Episode: S2024 E6205 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 11, 2024
Joey Jackson and Ann Olivarius; Yusef Salaam; Juliette Kayyem
Episode: S2024 E6204 | 55:53
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2024
Bernie Sanders; Michelle O’Neill; Emily Tamkin
Episode: S2024 E6203 | 55:22
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2024
Wendy Sherman; Michael Douglas; Judy Craymer
Episode: S2024 E6202 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2024
Brian Greene; Sharone Lifschitz; Nada Bashir; David Autor
Episode: S2024 E6201 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 5, 2024
Nir Barkat; Temidayo Aganga-Williams; Ari Wallach
Episode: S2024 E6200 | 55:30
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2024
Paul Rusesabagina; Sarah McCammon
Episode: S2024 E6199 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2024
Kurt Volker; Jeremy Diamond; Bassem Youssef; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E6198 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E6197 | 55:51