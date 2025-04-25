© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 16, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7208 | 55m 40s

Michael S. Roth, president of Wesleyan University, discusses threats to their federal funding from the Trump administration and how they are pushing back. Religious scholar David Gibson explains the impact of Pope Francis on the current moment. Kelsey Osgood explores the stories of millennial women who have delved into organised religion in her book "Godstruck."

Aired: 04/15/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2025
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
Episode: S2025 E7215 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2025
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Episode: S2025 E7214 | 55:41
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2025
Stephen Rapp; Angela Patton; Natalie Rae; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2025 E7213 | 55:46
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 22, 2025
Rami Jarrah; Geir Pederson; Jon Finer; Abby Edaburn; Jacob Tice
Episode: S2025 E7212 | 55:44
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
April 21, 2025
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin; Keith Clarke; John Vaillant
Episode: S2025 E7211 | 55:38
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2025
Oleksandr Merezhko; Kholood Khair; Alex Gibney and Jane Mayer; Art Spiegelman
Episode: S2025 E7207 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 14, 2025
Ernie Tedeschi; Gregory Mankiw; Vali Nasr; David Culver; Kenneth Stern
Episode: S2025 E7206 | 55:41
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 11, 2025
Peter Frankopan; Linder; George Church
Episode: S2025 E7205 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2025
Chris Sununu; Ed Yong; Oren Cass; Gints Zilbalodis
Episode: S2025 E7204 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2025
Li Yuan; Ryan Calais Cameron; Jasmine Mooney
Episode: S2025 E7203 | 55:47