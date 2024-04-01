© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 2, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6197 | 55m 51s

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths discusses the deaths of international relief workers in Gaza. Evgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza on the state of Putin's Russia. Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer explains his pragmatic approach to interpreting the Constitution in his new book "Reading the Constitution."

Aired: 04/01/24
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2024
Ronen Bergman; Mosab Abu Toha; Scott McLean; Jonathan Haidt
Episode: S2024 E6196 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2024
Polina Ivanova; Pjotr Sauer; David Frum; Rafael Grossi; Bassam Aramin; Robi Damelin
Episode: S2024 E6195 | 55:53
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2024
Roger D. Carstens; Melissa Bell; Annelle Sheline; Widlore Mérancourt
Episode: S2024 E6194 | 55:38
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2024
Noah Feldman; Vivek Murthy; Janti Soeripto
Episode: S2024 E6193 | 55:53
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2024
Anthony Scaramucci; Olivia Colman; Thea Sharrock; Charles Duhigg
Episode: S2024 E6192 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2024
Josep Borrell; Peter Pomerantsev; Christopher Lockyear; Regina King
Episode: S2024 E6191 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2024
Evelyn Farkas; Michael Froman; Rodrigo García; Ian McKellen
Episode: S2024 E6190 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2024
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Rafael Grossi; Ryan Calais Cameron
Episode: S2024 E6189 | 55:53
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2024
David Miliband; Maryam Keshavarz and Bijan Daneshmand; Ofer Cassif
Episode: S2024 E6188 | 55:30
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2024
Roberto Álvarez; Raghad Jaraisy; Ofer Dagan; Leslie Kaufman
Episode: S2024 E6187 | 55:37