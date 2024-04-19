© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 22, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6211 | 55m 53s

Foreign policy experts Kori Schake and Nathalie Tocci weigh in on the international implications of Donald Trump's criminal trial. To mark World Earth Day, Abrahm Lustgarten discusses his new book "On The Move" about how climate change is reshaping American life. Palestinian and Ukrainian refugee Zoya El-Miari explains her complex experience as a refugee with identities in two global conflicts.

Aired: 04/21/24
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 19, 2024
Maj. Gen Amos Yadlin; Ray Takeyh; Oleksandra Matviichuk; Bill Weir
Episode: S2024 E6210 | 55:44
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
April 18, 2024
Petr Pavel; David Sanger; Terence Blanchard
Episode: S2024 E6209 | 55:27
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2024
Tamir Hayman; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Akbar Shahid Ahmed
Episode: S2024 E6208 | 55:42
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
April 16, 2024
Mark Esper; Mohammed Shia al-Sudani; Simon Harris; Jonathan Vigliotti
Episode: S2024 E6207 | 55:40
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2024
Daniel C. Kurtzer; Neal Katyal; Eddie Glaude Jr.
Episode: S2024 E6206 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 12, 2024
Mary Ziegler; Tom Perriello; Percival Everett; Bill Clinton; Tony Blair; Bertie Ahern
Episode: S2024 E6205 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 11, 2024
Joey Jackson and Ann Olivarius; Yusef Salaam; Juliette Kayyem
Episode: S2024 E6204 | 55:53
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2024
Bernie Sanders; Michelle O’Neill; Emily Tamkin
Episode: S2024 E6203 | 55:22
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2024
Wendy Sherman; Michael Douglas; Judy Craymer
Episode: S2024 E6202 | 55:54
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2024
Brian Greene; Sharone Lifschitz; Nada Bashir; David Autor
Episode: S2024 E6201 | 55:43