Amanpour and Company

April 24, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6213 | 55m 25s

UK Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy is encouraging “progressive realism” as Britain increases its defense spending in the midst of increased conflict across the globe. Author Salman Rushdie addresses the 2022 stabbing attack that almost took his life in his new book "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder." The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum on why Ukraine must defeat Russia.

Aired: 04/23/24
Nature
Preview of Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
American Experience
Trailer | The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Tuba Thieves
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Great Performances
Audra McDonald Performs "I Could Have Danced All Night"
Audra McDonald performs "I Could Have Danced All Night" from "My Fair Lady."
Great Performances
Audra McDonald Performs "Will He Like Me?"
Audra McDonald performs "Will He Like Me?" from "She Loves Me."
Great Performances
What is Audra McDonald's Connection to "Cornet Man"?
Audra McDonald performs "Cornet Man" and explains her special connection to the song.
Nature
Preview of Saving the Animals of Ukraine
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
Great Performances
Ato Blankson-Wood and Lorraine Toussaint in "Hamlet"
Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet) and Lorraine Toussaint (Gertrude) in The Public Theater's "Haml
Great Performances
Broadway's Best 2024
Find your front row seat at home for four nights of acclaimed theater productions.
Great Performances
Solea Pfeiffer performs as Ophelia in The Public Theater's "Hamlet"
Solea Pfeiffer performs Ophelia's flower monologue from Hamlet Act IV Scene 5.
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2024
Catherine Colonna; David Vardanyan; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Oksana Lyniv
Amanpour and Company
April 22, 2024
Kori Schake; Nathalie Tocci; Abrahm Lustgarten; Zoya El-Miari
Amanpour and Company
April 19, 2024
Maj. Gen Amos Yadlin; Ray Takeyh; Oleksandra Matviichuk; Bill Weir
Amanpour and Company
April 18, 2024
Petr Pavel; David Sanger; Terence Blanchard
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2024
Tamir Hayman; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Akbar Shahid Ahmed
Amanpour and Company
April 16, 2024
Mark Esper; Mohammed Shia al-Sudani; Simon Harris; Jonathan Vigliotti
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2024
Daniel C. Kurtzer; Neal Katyal; Eddie Glaude Jr.
Amanpour and Company
April 12, 2024
Mary Ziegler; Tom Perriello; Percival Everett; Bill Clinton; Tony Blair; Bertie Ahern
Amanpour and Company
April 11, 2024
Joey Jackson and Ann Olivarius; Yusef Salaam; Juliette Kayyem
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2024
Bernie Sanders; Michelle O’Neill; Emily Tamkin
