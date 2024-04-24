© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

April 25, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6214 | 55m 44s

Legal expert Emily Bazelon breaks down Trump's many ongoing legal battles. Former NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller explains how a $61 billion aid package to Ukraine can best be used. Harriet Harman is the U.K.’s longest continuously serving female politician and joins to discuss. "Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny" author Kate Manne on the Sydney stabbings.

Aired: 04/24/24
Extra
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Preview: S42 E17 | 0:30
Watch 2:20
American Experience
Trailer | The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Preview: S36 E5 | 2:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Tuba Thieves
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Preview: S25 E17 | 0:30
Watch 3:05
Great Performances
Audra McDonald Performs "Will He Like Me?"
Audra McDonald performs "Will He Like Me?" from "She Loves Me."
Clip: S51 E20 | 3:05
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Audra McDonald Performs "I Could Have Danced All Night"
Audra McDonald performs "I Could Have Danced All Night" from "My Fair Lady."
Clip: S51 E20 | 2:33
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
What is Audra McDonald's Connection to "Cornet Man"?
Audra McDonald performs "Cornet Man" and explains her special connection to the song.
Clip: S51 E20 | 3:34
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Saving the Animals of Ukraine
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
Preview: S42 E16 | 0:30
Watch 2:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Thurman Munson-signed Baseball, ca. 1975
Appraisal: Thurman Munson-signed Baseball, ca. 1975
Clip: S28 E15 | 2:39
Watch 4:21
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1955 Fernando Amorsolo Oil Paintings
Appraisal: 1955 Fernando Amorsolo Oil Paintings
Clip: S28 E15 | 4:21
Watch 3:41
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1859 Oil on Wooden Panel Painting
Appraisal: 1859 Oil on Wooden Panel Painting
Clip: S28 E15 | 3:41
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2024
David Lammy; Salman Rushdie; Anne Applebaum
Episode: S2024 E6213 | 55:25
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2024
Catherine Colonna; David Vardanyan; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Oksana Lyniv
Episode: S2024 E6212 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 22, 2024
Kori Schake; Nathalie Tocci; Abrahm Lustgarten; Zoya El-Miari
Episode: S2024 E6211 | 55:53
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 19, 2024
Maj. Gen Amos Yadlin; Ray Takeyh; Oleksandra Matviichuk; Bill Weir
Episode: S2024 E6210 | 55:44
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
April 18, 2024
Petr Pavel; David Sanger; Terence Blanchard
Episode: S2024 E6209 | 55:27
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2024
Tamir Hayman; Tareq Abu Azzoum; Akbar Shahid Ahmed
Episode: S2024 E6208 | 55:42
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
April 16, 2024
Mark Esper; Mohammed Shia al-Sudani; Simon Harris; Jonathan Vigliotti
Episode: S2024 E6207 | 55:40
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2024
Daniel C. Kurtzer; Neal Katyal; Eddie Glaude Jr.
Episode: S2024 E6206 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 12, 2024
Mary Ziegler; Tom Perriello; Percival Everett; Bill Clinton; Tony Blair; Bertie Ahern
Episode: S2024 E6205 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 11, 2024
Joey Jackson and Ann Olivarius; Yusef Salaam; Juliette Kayyem
Episode: S2024 E6204 | 55:53