Amanpour and Company

April 4, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7200 | 55m 41s

Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos react to Trump's tariffs. Actors Tom Basden and Tim Key discuss their new movie "The Ballad of Wallis Island." Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel discusses how the Democratic Party can claw its way back.

Aired: 04/03/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2025
Annalena Baerbock; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Jeffrey Goldberg
Episode: S2025 E7199 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2025
Chris Murphy; Arwa Damon; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Tiya A. Miles
Episode: S2025 E7198 | 55:44
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2025
Alberto Gonzales; Idit Ohel; Justin Levitt
Episode: S2025 E7197 | 55:18
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 31, 2025
Thierry Arnaud; Nathalie Tocci; Dr. Sania Nishtar; Tina Fordham; Edward Fishman
Episode: S2025 E7196 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2025
Colum McCann; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7195 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2025
Vincent Warren; Michael Lewis; W. Kamau Bell; Jessica Chen Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7194 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2025
Chuck Hagel; Antonio Costa; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E7193 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2025
Baiba Braže; Makena Kelly; Shaima Al-Obaidi; Clay Risen
Episode: S2025 E7192 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2025
Dara Massicot; Özgür Özel; Olivia Hill; Asako Gladsjo and Dr. Le’Shauna Phinazee
Episode: S2025 E7191 | 55:47
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2025
David Miliband; Omar El Akkad; Carrie Besnette Hauser
Episode: S2025 E7190 | 55:16