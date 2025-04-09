© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 8, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7202 | 55m 47s

Gregg Nunziata, Executive Director of the Society for the Rule of Law, discusses the new Supreme Court rulings that will impact Trump Administration deportation cases. Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, shares what he saw on his recent trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden on measles outbreaks and federal funding cuts.

Aired: 04/07/25
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2025
Li Yuan; Ryan Calais Cameron; Jasmine Mooney
Episode: S2025 E7203 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 7, 2025
Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers; Nate Blouin; Ece Temelkuran; Steven Kurutz
Episode: S2025 E7201 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2025
Sanna Marin; Juan Manuel Santos; Tom Basden; Tim Key; Rahm Emanuel
Episode: S2025 E7200 | 55:41
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2025
Annalena Baerbock; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Jeffrey Goldberg
Episode: S2025 E7199 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2025
Chris Murphy; Arwa Damon; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Tiya A. Miles
Episode: S2025 E7198 | 55:44
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2025
Alberto Gonzales; Idit Ohel; Justin Levitt
Episode: S2025 E7197 | 55:18
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 31, 2025
Thierry Arnaud; Nathalie Tocci; Dr. Sania Nishtar; Tina Fordham; Edward Fishman
Episode: S2025 E7196 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2025
Colum McCann; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7195 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2025
Vincent Warren; Michael Lewis; W. Kamau Bell; Jessica Chen Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7194 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2025
Chuck Hagel; Antonio Costa; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E7193 | 55:47