August 11, 2023

Extra
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
While at the Governor's Mansion, Jerry Brown overheard his father talking politics.
Jerry Brown runs for governor a second time and becomes the oldest sitting governor in CA.
Journalist Todd Purdum floated the idea of Jerry Brown running for governor.
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Elīna Garanča Sings the Habanera with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.
The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performs a section of “Of A Spring Morning”
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Actor Jaye Ladymore performs a section of Bernstein's "Kaddish" as the Speaker.
Conductor Marin Alsop discusses the history behind Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Jared Genser; Kylie Atwood; Jason Rezaian and Ali Vaez; Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Chris Christie; Gillian Slovo; James McBride
Yevgeniya Gaber; Craig Martell; Donovan Ramsey; Boas Kragtwijk
Sarah Longwell; Sasha Joelle Achilli and Farnaz Fassihi; Nic Robertson; Joshua Yaffa
Andrei Kelin; Mstyslav Chernov; Grayson Perry
Jessica Roth; Joe Neguse; Joe Walsh; Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsky
Alexander Gabuev & Karin von Hippel; Patrick Gaspard; Kamissa Camara; Lena Andrews
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi; Lawrence Freedman; Petteri Taalas; Haenyeo women of Jeju Island
Anne Applebaum; 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winners; Lina Khan; Jonathan Kanter; Nicola Benedet