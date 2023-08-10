© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 11, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6030 | 55m 33s

Former British prime minister Gordon Brown shares his rallying cry for world leaders to unite against the Taliban’s repression of women and girls. Jamelle Bouie assesses the current state of U.S. politics since Donald Trump's third indictment. From the archives: Ian Shaw, actor and co-writer of “The Shark is Broken” on his play that is now opening on Broadway after a successful West End run.

Aired: 08/10/23
