Amanpour and Company

August 12, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7031 | 55m 47s

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan discusses the latest in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine and his new book about his experience serving in Russia. Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim, medical team leader for MSF, recounts the two months he just spent in Gaza providing medical aid. Russian-American columnist Masha Gessen discusses her conviction in absentia by a Russian court and more.

Aired: 08/11/24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 9, 2024
Randall Kennedy; Raj M. Shah and Christopher Kirchhoff; Ahmad Sarmast, Zohra Ahmadi & Ali Sina Hotak
Episode: S2024 E7030 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 8, 2024
Rose Gottemoeller; Emily Glazer; Nicholas Thompson; Raj Chetty; Christine Brennan
Episode: S2024 E7029 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 7, 2024
Rep. Brendan Boyle; Jeremy Diamond; Jake Sullivan; Will Carter; Yusra Mardini
Episode: S2024 E7028 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 6, 2024
Geoff Duncan; Nish Kumar; Coco Khan; Betsey Stevenson; Edward Wong
Episode: S2024 E7027 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 5, 2024
Mujib Mashal; Muhammad Yunus; Ehud Barak; Anne Applebaum
Episode: S2024 E7026 | 55:47
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
August 2, 2024
Bakari Sellers; Elaina Plott Calabro; Evan Williams; Tracie Keesee
Episode: S2024 E7025 | 55:20
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2024
Mikhail Zygar; Yuval Green; Waleed Shahid
Episode: S2024 E7024 | 55:32
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2024
Nick Walsh and Ivan Watson; Ronen Bergman; Colin Clarke; Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Tamir Hayman
Episode: S2024 E7023 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2024
Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa; Ben Wedeman; Kim Ghattas; Nina Jankowicz
Episode: S2024 E7022 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Naftali Bennett; Alexandra Winkler; Mary Ziegler; Cassie Chambers Armstrong
Episode: S2024 E7021 | 55:48