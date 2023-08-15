© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 16, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6033 | 55m 42s

Jared Bernstein discusses the positives and negatives of the Inflation Reduction Act. Hawaii’s Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke gives the latest on the wildfires. Former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea discusses what we can expect next from the South Korea-Japan relationship. Ian Bremmer and Mustafa Suleyman talk about why countries and technology companies need to unite to regulate A.I.

Aired: 08/15/23
Extra
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Jerry Brown: The Disrupter
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.
Preview: S37 E7 | 2:09
Watch 1:16
American Masters
The moment Jerry Brown found politics
While at the Governor's Mansion, Jerry Brown overheard his father talking politics.
Clip: S37 E7 | 1:16
Watch 2:13
American Masters
Jerry Brown's second shot at governor
Jerry Brown runs for governor a second time and becomes the oldest sitting governor in CA.
Clip: S37 E7 | 2:13
Watch 1:05
American Masters
How Watergate changed the political landscape
Journalist Todd Purdum floated the idea of Jerry Brown running for governor.
Clip: S37 E7 | 1:05
Watch 1:53
American Experience
Trailer | The Busing Battleground
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Preview: S35 E7 | 1:53
Watch 2:18
American Experience
From the Vault: Bill Russell
Bill Russell addressed the thousands of students gathered for the Freedom Stay-Out.
Clip: S35 E7 | 2:18
Watch 0:59
American Experience
The Busing Battleground: Who's Who
In September 1974, Boston schools prepared to integrate via a court-mandated busing plan.
Clip: S35 E7 | 0:59
Watch 2:19
Great Performances
Der Rosenkavalier Final Trio
Lise Davidsen, Erin Morley, and Samantha Hankey sing an excerpt from the Act III trio.
Clip: S51 E1 | 2:19
Watch 2:16
American Masters
How Bella Abzug elevated feminist causes while in office
While in Congress, Bella Abzug elevated feminist causes.
Clip: S37 E6 | 2:16
Watch 1:00
American Masters
Bella Abzug defines what's missing in our democracy
Bella Abzug went on the "Dinah!" show and questioned what was missing in our democracy.
Clip: S37 E6 | 1:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
August 15, 2023
Darryl Cohen; Fawzia Koofi; David Quammen; Jared Moshé
Episode: S2023 E6032 | 55:08
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
August 14, 2023
Mike Valerio; Marek Magierowski; Jennifer Senior; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2023 E6031 | 55:42
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
August 11, 2023
Gordon Brown; Jamelle Bouie; Ian Shaw
Episode: S2023 E6030 | 55:33
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 10, 2023
Jared Genser; Kylie Atwood; Jason Rezaian and Ali Vaez; Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla
Episode: S2023 E6029 | 55:43
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
August 9, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6028 | 55:34
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 8, 2023
Chris Christie; Gillian Slovo; James McBride
Episode: S2023 E6027 | 55:43
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
August 7, 2023
Yevgeniya Gaber; Craig Martell; Donovan Ramsey; Boas Kragtwijk
Episode: S2023 E6026 | 55:19
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 4, 2023
Sarah Longwell; Sasha Joelle Achilli and Farnaz Fassihi; Nic Robertson; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: S2023 E6025 | 55:43
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 3, 2023
Andrei Kelin; Mstyslav Chernov; Grayson Perry
Episode: S2023 E6024 | 55:38
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 2, 2023
Jessica Roth; Joe Neguse; Joe Walsh; Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsky
Episode: S2023 E6023 | 55:43