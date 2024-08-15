August 16, 2024

Extra
Appraisal: Walt Whitman-inscribed Memoranda, ca. 1875
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Angel Blue sings an excerpt of Magda's Act I aria, "Chi il bel sogno di Doretta."
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Rob Marshall recounts the touching moment when Blake Edwards gifted him his viewfinder.
Jennifer and Geoffrey Edwards reminisce on their father.
Blake Edwards cast Bo Derek as the “perfect woman” in his film “10.”
Paul Feig discovered directing by watching “The Pink Panther.”
The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra plays “The Ride of the Valkyries.”
Rahm Emanuel; Anna Ardin; Nate Silver
Yuli Novak; Darren Walker; Amanda Carpenter
Maria Corina Machado; Jeremy Diamond; Guy Zur; Jonathan Kanter
John Sullivan; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; Masha Gessen
Randall Kennedy; Raj M. Shah and Christopher Kirchhoff; Ahmad Sarmast, Zohra Ahmadi & Ali Sina Hotak
Rose Gottemoeller; Emily Glazer; Nicholas Thompson; Raj Chetty; Christine Brennan
Rep. Brendan Boyle; Jeremy Diamond; Jake Sullivan; Will Carter; Yusra Mardini
Geoff Duncan; Nish Kumar; Coco Khan; Betsey Stevenson; Edward Wong
Mujib Mashal; Muhammad Yunus; Ehud Barak; Anne Applebaum
Bakari Sellers; Elaina Plott Calabro; Evan Williams; Tracie Keesee