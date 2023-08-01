© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 2, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6023 | 55m 43s

Donald Trump has now been indicted a third time. What does this mean for the former president — and for the country? Christiane discusses with former prosecutor Jessica Roth, Democratic Congressman Joe Neguse and former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh. Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsy is a maternal-fetal physician and argues that “administrative burden” is putting undue stress on the U.S. healthcare system.

Aired: 08/01/23
Watch 54:57
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2023
Alexander Gabuev & Karin von Hippel; Patrick Gaspard; Kamissa Camara; Lena Andrews
Episode: S2023 E6022 | 54:57
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2023
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi; Lawrence Freedman; Petteri Taalas; Haenyeo women of Jeju Island
Episode: S2023 E6021 | 55:29
Watch 55:10
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2023
Anne Applebaum; 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winners; Lina Khan; Jonathan Kanter; Nicola Benedet
Episode: S2023 E6020 | 55:10
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
July 27, 2023
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2023 E6019 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 26, 2023
Robert Service; Nadia Murad; Miles Taylor; Brandi Chastain; Lianne Sanderson
Episode: S2023 E6018 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2023
Rebecca Traister and Joe Trippi; Pita Limjaroenrat; Sam Pollard
Episode: S2023 E6017 | 55:43
Watch 55:02
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2023
Noa Landau; Melissa Sims; Richard Wiles; Alex Marquardt; Raj Chetty; Al Goodman
Episode: S2023 E6016 | 55:02
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2023
Nathan Law; Colson Whitehead; Paco de Leon; Jane Birkin
Episode: S2023 E6015 | 55:42
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
July 20, 2023
Daria Kaleniuk; Christine Brennan; Keyu Jin; Kai Bird
Episode: S2023 E6014 | 55:32
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
July 19, 2023
Dennis Ross; Chris Krebs; Priscilla Sims Brown
Episode: S2023 E6013 | 55:42