Amanpour and Company

August 22, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6037 | 55m 38s

Anders Fogh Rasmussen & Stephen Wertheim give their take on the almost 500 days of war in Ukraine which shows no sign of easing. Tennis legend Billie Jean King discusses her trailblazing career. Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Darrin Bell discusses his graphic memoir about “the talk” black parents give their children on racial inequality.

Aired: 08/17/23
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
August 21, 2023
Anthony Fauci; Jemima Khan; Emily Witt
Episode: S2023 E6036 | 55:22
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 25, 2023
Alondra Nelson; Oscar Isaac and Jeremy O. Harris; Dr. Daniel Grossman and Katrina Kimport
Episode: S2023 E6040 | 55:38
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2023
Barack Obama; Hager Eissa; Binette Seck; Summer Keliipio
Episode: S2023 E6046 | 55:37
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 17, 2023
Sergei Guriev; Eric Newman; Stanley Nelson and Valerie Scoon
Episode: S2023 E6034 | 55:43
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
August 16, 2023
Jared Bernstein; Sylvia Luke; Kathleen Stephens; Ian Bremmer & Mustafa Suleyman
Episode: S2023 E6033 | 55:42
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
August 15, 2023
Darryl Cohen; Fawzia Koofi; David Quammen; Jared Moshé
Episode: S2023 E6032 | 55:08
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
August 14, 2023
Mike Valerio; Marek Magierowski; Jennifer Senior; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2023 E6031 | 55:42
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
August 11, 2023
Gordon Brown; Jamelle Bouie; Ian Shaw
Episode: S2023 E6030 | 55:33
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 10, 2023
Jared Genser; Kylie Atwood; Jason Rezaian and Ali Vaez; Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla
Episode: S2023 E6029 | 55:43
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
August 9, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6028 | 55:34