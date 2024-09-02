© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 26, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7041 | 55m 53s

Journalist George Packer spent months reporting from Phoenix, where he investigated the quixotic growth fueling urban expansion -- even as the water runs dry and the heat kills hundreds. Packer and climate expert Leah Stokes join the show. Co-directors Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia on their film “Federer: Twelve Final Days.” Professor Leah Rigueur on the Black vote ahead of the 2024 election.

Aired: 08/25/24
