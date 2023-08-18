© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 28, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6041 | 55m 14s

Christiane reports from inside the decimated Ukrainian city of Odesa and speaks with Nikolai Viknyansky, adviser to the Mayor of Odesa. Maia Sandu, president of Moldova on her fight against authoritarianism while bordering Ukraine. Nika Lozovska, co-owner of a Ukrainian restaurant is staying strong in the face of war. Michael Eric Dyson discusses the historic March on Washington 60 years later.

Aired: 08/27/23
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
August 18, 2023
Jorge Castañeda; Jon Batiste; Lubaina Himid
Episode: S2023 E6035 | 55:42
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
August 21, 2023
Anthony Fauci; Jemima Khan; Emily Witt
Episode: S2023 E6036 | 55:22
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
August 24, 2023
Vali Nasr; Brooke Shields; Waad Al-Kateab and Joe Gebbia
Episode: S2023 E6039 | 55:28
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 23, 2023
Connor Leahy and Marietje Schaake; Yo-Yo Ma; Ben Smith
Episode: S2023 E6038 | 55:38
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 25, 2023
Alondra Nelson; Oscar Isaac and Jeremy O. Harris; Dr. Daniel Grossman and Katrina Kimport
Episode: S2023 E6040 | 55:38
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
September 4, 2023
Barack Obama; Hager Eissa; Binette Seck; Summer Keliipio
Episode: S2023 E6046 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
August 22, 2023
Anders Fogh Rasmussen & Stephen Wertheim; Billie Jean King; Darrin Bell
Episode: S2023 E6037 | 55:38
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 17, 2023
Sergei Guriev; Eric Newman; Stanley Nelson and Valerie Scoon
Episode: S2023 E6034 | 55:43
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
August 16, 2023
Jared Bernstein; Sylvia Luke; Kathleen Stephens; Ian Bremmer & Mustafa Suleyman
Episode: S2023 E6033 | 55:42
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
August 15, 2023
Darryl Cohen; Fawzia Koofi; David Quammen; Jared Moshé
Episode: S2023 E6032 | 55:08