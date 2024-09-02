© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 28, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7043 | 55m 49s

World leaders are descending on Washington for NATO’s 75th anniversary summit. Veteran diplomat Victoria Nuland joins the program to discuss. What can the NATO leaders learn from the past? General Wesley Clark and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti weigh in. Ruth Whippman on her new book, "BoyMom: Reimagining Boyhood in the Age of Impossible Masculinity."

Aired: 08/27/24
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
September 2, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2024 E7046 | 55:41
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
August 30, 2024
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2024 E7045 | 55:27
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 29, 2024
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2024 E7044 | 55:43
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
August 27, 2024
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
Episode: S2024 E7042 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
August 26, 2024
George Packer; Leah Stokes, Asif Kapadia; Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Episode: S2024 E7041 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
August 23, 2024
Evan Osnos; Jaime Harrison; Peter Friedman; Sydney Lemmon; Max Wolf Friedlich; Jack Antonoff
Episode: S2024 E7040 | 55:33
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 22, 2024
Leslie Vinjamuri and Flanders; Jonathan Blitzer; Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova
Episode: S2024 E7039 | 55:47
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
August 21, 2024
Kevin Liptak; Melissa Fitzgerald and Martin Sheen; John Giles; Veronica Escobar
Episode: S2024 E7038 | 55:28
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 20, 2024
Mallory McMorrow; Jeremy Diamond; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Michael Moritz
Episode: S2024 E7037 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
August 19, 2024
Rep. Dean Phillips; Jaha Dukureh; Liz Goodwin
Episode: S2024 E7036 | 55:47