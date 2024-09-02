August 28, 2024

Extra
What happens when the president is unable to serve? Explore the dramatic period between 1963 and 197
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
Appraisal: Tiffany Studios Lamp Base, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Eames Zenith Chair, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Art Deco Diamond Ring, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Hadley’s Quadrant, ca. 1715
Appraisal: Pennsylvania Queen Anne Candlestand, ca. 1740
Appraisal: Massachusetts Folk Art Carving, ca. 1840
Appraisal: Haviland & Co. Limoges Oyster Plates, ca. 1890
Appraisal: WWI Lafayette Flying Corps Group, ca. 1917
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Walter Isaacson; Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera; Susan Glasser
Nathalie Tocci; Thierry Arnaud; Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Daina O. Pusić; Nicholas Kristof
George Packer; Leah Stokes, Asif Kapadia; Joe Sabia; Leah Rigueur
Evan Osnos; Jaime Harrison; Peter Friedman; Sydney Lemmon; Max Wolf Friedlich; Jack Antonoff
Leslie Vinjamuri and Flanders; Jonathan Blitzer; Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova
Kevin Liptak; Melissa Fitzgerald and Martin Sheen; John Giles; Veronica Escobar
Mallory McMorrow; Jeremy Diamond; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Michael Moritz
Rep. Dean Phillips; Jaha Dukureh; Liz Goodwin