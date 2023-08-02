© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 3, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6024 | 55m 38s

Russia's Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin reveals the Kremlin’s assessment of the war. Mstyslav Chernov relives the terrifying experience of filming in Mariupol during the Russian invasion. We revisit Christiane’s interview with Grayson Perry at his last London show in 2019.

Aired: 08/02/23
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
August 2, 2023
Jessica Roth; Joe Neguse; Joe Walsh; Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsky
Episode: S2023 E6023 | 55:43
Watch 54:57
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2023
Alexander Gabuev & Karin von Hippel; Patrick Gaspard; Kamissa Camara; Lena Andrews
Episode: S2023 E6022 | 54:57
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2023
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi; Lawrence Freedman; Petteri Taalas; Haenyeo women of Jeju Island
Episode: S2023 E6021 | 55:29
Watch 55:10
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2023
Anne Applebaum; 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winners; Lina Khan; Jonathan Kanter; Nicola Benedet
Episode: S2023 E6020 | 55:10
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
July 27, 2023
Nina Schick, Connor Leahy, Priya Lakhani and Wendy Hall; Hari Sreenivasan
Episode: S2023 E6019 | 55:28
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 26, 2023
Robert Service; Nadia Murad; Miles Taylor; Brandi Chastain; Lianne Sanderson
Episode: S2023 E6018 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2023
Rebecca Traister and Joe Trippi; Pita Limjaroenrat; Sam Pollard
Episode: S2023 E6017 | 55:43
Watch 55:02
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2023
Noa Landau; Melissa Sims; Richard Wiles; Alex Marquardt; Raj Chetty; Al Goodman
Episode: S2023 E6016 | 55:02
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2023
Nathan Law; Colson Whitehead; Paco de Leon; Jane Birkin
Episode: S2023 E6015 | 55:42
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
July 20, 2023
Daria Kaleniuk; Christine Brennan; Keyu Jin; Kai Bird
Episode: S2023 E6014 | 55:32