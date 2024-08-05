August 6, 2024

Extra
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra plays “The Ride of the Valkyries.”
Lise Davidsen and the VPO performs "Dich, teure Halle, grüß ich wieder.”
Wrap up Season 4 of RECUT with a $50,000 appraisal at Idaho Botanical Garden!
Visit the “City of Trees” for unbe-leaf-able Boise treasures in this half-hour RECUT.
Iceland's capital, Reykjavík; the Golden Circle's geysers and waterfalls; the Ring Road.
In this half-hour RECUT, watch breathtaking Boise appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden.
Gem State treasures sparkle in this half-hour RECUT at Idaho Botanical Garden!
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Mujib Mashal; Muhammad Yunus; Ehud Barak; Anne Applebaum
Bakari Sellers; Elaina Plott Calabro; Evan Williams; Tracie Keesee
Mikhail Zygar; Yuval Green; Waleed Shahid
Nick Walsh and Ivan Watson; Ronen Bergman; Colin Clarke; Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Tamir Hayman
Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa; Ben Wedeman; Kim Ghattas; Nina Jankowicz
Ben Wedeman; Naftali Bennett; Alexandra Winkler; Mary Ziegler; Cassie Chambers Armstrong
Richard Haass; Ross Kauffman and Ashlee Vance; Evan Osnos
Andy Murray; Amélie Oudéa-Castéra; Michael Waters
Leon Panetta and Susan Glasser; Stefano Pozzebon; David Smolansky; Tim Alberta
Carol Moseley Braun; Jeremy Diamond; Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Kristin Kobes Du Mez