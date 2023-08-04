Extra
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performs a section of “Of A Spring Morning”
Elīna Garanča Sings the Habanera with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Conductor Marin Alsop discusses the history behind Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Soprano Janai Brugger performs a section of Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Actor Jaye Ladymore performs a section of Bernstein's "Kaddish" as the Speaker.
Gather one last time with the final three home cooks as they get ready for a grand feast.
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
August 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Latest Episodes
