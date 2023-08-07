Extra
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Elīna Garanča Sings the Habanera with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.
The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performs a section of “Of A Spring Morning”
Conductor Marin Alsop discusses the history behind Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Actor Jaye Ladymore performs a section of Bernstein's "Kaddish" as the Speaker.
Soprano Janai Brugger performs a section of Leonard Bernstein's "Kaddish."
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
August 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
How some U.S. cities are converting vacant office spaces into housing
Casualties mount as Ukraine's counteroffensive continues slow progress
